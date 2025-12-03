Tealium Supports Global Businesses During Peak Shopping Season, Handling Record Black Friday And Cyber Monday Volume

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tealium transformed billions of data events into real-time, scalable customer experiences during the busiest retail days of the year

San Diego, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced record holiday-weekend performance, demonstrating why leading retailers trust the company to power their most high-stakes shopping days. Across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Tealium enriched and activated tens of billions events respectively, ensuring real-time experiences remained reliable during peak demand.

Tealium's event-volume support continues to scale rapidly, rising nearly 15% year-over-year across Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, with some customers now peaking at more than 110,000 events per second.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain as critical shopping moments, the entire month of November has become a high-stakes period for retailers. Year-over-year, Tealium supported 36% more events throughout November, underscoring the platform's ability to meet escalating global demand with real-time reliability.

“During the busiest days of the year, Tealium ensures brands don't have to choose between speed, scale, and governance,” said Bob Page, Chief Product Officer at Tealium.“We meet customers where their data lives – clouds, warehouses, and ad platforms – and activate it in real time with consent and identity intact. The result is an ecosystem that moves quickly and safely, even at peak.”

Additionally, more enterprises are adopting Conversion API (CAPI) integrations to recover more events that pixels miss, leading to a more resilient data flow. CAPI enables servers to send conversion and behavioral events directly to advertising platforms, minimizing signal loss. This allows enterprises to better measure advertising metrics and understand customer behavior.

This year to date, a third of Tealium customers have inquired about expanding CAPI abilities, with over 1,300 CAPI integrations deployed with the world's biggest advertising and media platforms, including Meta, Google, Amazon Ads, Databricks, Reddit, and more.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year's holiday shopping is expected to hit $1 trillion for the first time. A recent report also states that holiday spending comprises 19% of total sales for the retail space.

Tealium helps brands win these high-stakes events with a real-time, first-party, consented data pipeline that remains reliable under extreme traffic. Centralized governance through the Tealium platform ensures only consented data is shared, with an audit-ready trail throughout peak season.

