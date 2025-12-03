Ascent Solar Technologies Provides Leading Space Company With Thin-Film PV Modules For Spacecraft Power Generation Testing In Cislunar Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THORNTON, Colo., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced that it recently provided test modules of its thin-film PV technology to a leading space company.

The modules are currently being tested on their ability to generate power for spacecraft in Cislunar space, the region of space between the Earth and the moon. Preliminary findings from these tests have shown promising results for the technology's capabilities.

Reaching the moon requires significantly more energy than achieving low Earth orbit for space vehicles. Ascent's solar power generation products are being evaluated in trade studies like these and others to help maximize space vehicle mission capabilities without adding mass that could weigh vehicles down.

“Equipping a spacecraft with Ascent's thin-film solar arrays that can endure the extreme radiation found in deep space enables mission designs that can go farther, accomplish more, and operate longer on the lunar surface and beyond,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies.“Our manufacturing processes have been continuously refined for over a decade, allowing us to meet rapid delivery deadlines for customers looking to make swift decisions. We're meeting the customer's needs with a high-efficiency, durable technology that is ready to be delivered right when they need it.”

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as“will,” "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

