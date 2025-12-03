Abacus Global Management Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

The Company will participate in the Sidoti Year-End Virtual Investor Conference, being held December 10–11, 2025. Chief Executive Officer Jay Jackson will deliver a formal investor presentation at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 11, 2025, which can be viewed here, and will be accompanied by Managing Director of Investor Relations David Jackson and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Robert Phillips for one-on-one investor meetings. A replay of the Sidoti presentation webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website following the event.

Abacus will also participate in the Northland Growth Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Members of Abacus management, including Jay Jackson, Chief Financial Officer Bill McCauley and Chief Capital Officer Elena Plesco, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

To request a meeting with Abacus management at either conference, please contact your Sidoti or Northland representative, or email the Company's Investor Relations team at ....

