IOM, Muslim Charity To Rebuild Afghan Schools, Health Centres

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Muslim Charity have partnered to improve access to essential education and health services for returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.

Through a $250,000 contribution, Muslim Charity will support the construction and rehabilitation of critical schools and health facilities identified through IOM's Community Action Plans (CAPs), IOM said in a statement on Wednesday (today).

The initiative will also create short-term employment opportunities for local workers and strengthen community ownership by training facility maintenance committees.

Afghanistan continues to face prolonged humanitarian and economic challenges due to decades of conflict, natural disasters, and widespread displacement.

In 2025 alone, more than 2.1 million Afghans returned from Iran and Pakistan, placing additional pressure on already fragile community services.

“This partnership with Muslim Charity reflects our shared commitment to supporting Afghan families as they rebuild their lives through sustainable and inclusive solutions,” said Mihyung Park, IOM Chief of Mission in Afghanistan.“We are excited about this collaboration, which will improve access to basic services and strengthen the long-term resilience of displacement-affected communities.”

Irfan Rajput, Director of Programmes and Policy at Muslim Charity, said the project would help restore dignity and opportunity for vulnerable groups.“By rehabilitating schools, health centres and community spaces, we are creating environments where children can learn and families can thrive,” he added.

The initiative builds on IOM's long-standing presence in Afghanistan and Muslim Charity's humanitarian work in over 20 countries. Using community-led CAPs, the project prioritizes needs, promotes social cohesion, and strengthens local systems to better withstand future shocks.

IOM said it would continue engaging local organizations, charitable institutions, and individual donors to expand the reach and sustainability of its community-focused programmes.

pr/sa