Lakanwal Denies Charges Of Shooting US National Guard Members

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Rahmanullah Lakanwal, appearing virtually to the court, has denied charges related to the shooting of two US National Guard members in the capital Washington, a media report said on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House. Both were critically wounded and one of them later died.

Lakanwal, an Afghan national who reportedly worked with US Special Forces in Afghanistan and migrated to the United States in September 2021, has been accused of carrying out the attack.

He was arrested while injured and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Lakanwal appeared in court virtually from his hospital bed in Washington, DC, pleading not guilty to the charges, CNN reported.

Video shown in court reportedly displayed Lakanwal lying in a hospital bed, his eyes frequently closed and appearing to be in pain.

DC Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond ordered that Lakanwal remain in custody without bond before trial, despite lawyers arguing that the government had waited too long to bring charges against him.

“No condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” the judge said in her decision to deny bail.

One of Lakanwal's attorneys, Terrence Austin, argued that his client should be released, saying the Justice Department delayed filing charges and that Lakanwal had no prior criminal record.

The report said Lakanwal's next court hearing is scheduled for January 14, 2026.

kk