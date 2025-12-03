Facial Designs, P.A. Features Prosthodontist Dr. Zane Clark-Gold, Expanding Advanced Restorative Care In The Twin Cities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Facial Designs, P.A., an oral surgery and implant center serving patients in Excelsior and Minnetonka, is proud to recognize Dr. Zane Clark-Gold, DDS, MS, as part of our clinical team. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Clark-Gold brings advanced prosthodontic training, academic distinction, and a focus on comprehensive oral rehabilitation to support patients in the South Lake Minnetonka area.

Dr. Clark-Gold earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 2021, where he received multiple academic awards recognizing excellence in clinical performance and leadership. He went on to complete a three-year residency in the University's Advanced Education Program in Prosthodontics, serving as Chief Resident and earning a Master of Science (MS) for his research on implant abutment screw mechanics.

Prosthodontics, a dental specialty focused on the restoration and replacement of teeth, plays a critical role in maintaining oral function, comfort, and aesthetics. Dr. Clark-Gold's expertise spans dentures, fixed prosthetics, dental implants, esthetic restorations, and digital dentistry. His addition broadens Facial Designs' capabilities in full-mouth reconstruction and smile design, providing evidence-based care for patients experiencing complex restorative needs.

At the Minnetonka office, Dr. Clark-Gold collaborates closely with Board-Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Roderick VanSurksum and the Facial Designs multidisciplinary team. Together, they provide integrated surgical and prosthetic treatment options, from All-on-X same-day implants to bone-grafting and zygomatic implant procedures, supported by advanced digital planning tools that enable precise, individualized care.

Dr. Clark-Gold completed his undergraduate studies in biology at Carroll College, where he also played collegiate golf and served as a pianist in the campus band. His early experience as a dental assistant helped shape his commitment to patient-centered care and collaborative treatment planning. Now practicing in Minnetonka, he looks forward to serving patients throughout the Twin Cities, focusing on precision, communication, and long-term oral health outcomes.

For more information about Facial Designs, P.A., or to schedule an appointment, visit

or call (952) 935-8420.