United Arab Emirates National Day - United States Department Of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and to the people of the UAE, on the occasion of your National Day.

The United States is proud to celebrate more than five decades of friendship with the UAE rooted in mutual respect and shared interests.

This year, our partnership has grown across key areas – from President Trump's historic visit to deepening technology, investment, and commercial ties. The United States remains deeply committed to strengthening these bonds and creating new opportunities that bring safety, strength, and prosperity to both of our peoples.

We send our best wishes for a joyous National Day and continued prosperity for the United Arab Emirates.