2Nd ODI: Gaikwad, Kohli Centuries, Rahul's Unbeaten 66 Lift India To 358/5 Against South Africa

Raipur, Dec 3 (IANS) Riding on scintillating centuries by Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad, along with captain KL Rahul's unbeaten 66, India posted a massive 358/5 in their 50 overs against South Africa in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

Gaikwad was superb in his play against spinners to go from a fifty in 52 balls to reach his first-ever ODI century off 77 deliveries and eventually finished with 105 off 83 deliveries. Kohli, meanwhile, continued from where he left off in Ranchi by smashing 102 off 93 balls – his second consecutive hundred in the series and took his tally to 53 ODI centuries and 84 overall in international cricket.

After the duo had a wonderful 195-run stand for the third wicket, Rahul ensured India closed strongly by racing to a 33-ball half-century and remaining unbeaten on 66 off 43 balls. He was given a reprieve on 44 by Matthew Breetzke, and the extra runs from that miss could prove costly for South Africa.

Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 24 not out, and together with Rahul added 69 runs for the sixth wicket to push India past the 350 mark. With dew expected later in the evening, India's total has set up a formidable chase for South Africa.

Inserted into batting first, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were tested as South Africa's seamers found swing. But at the same time, the Proteas struggled for control – a returning Lungi Ngidi leaked four wides in his first six deliveries, while Nandre Burger's opening over went for 14 runs, including two driven boundaries from Jaiswal.

Rohit went after an erring Burger by hitting three boundaries – two of which came off an outside edge. But in an attempt to defend off Burger, the ball took the outside edge behind to Quinton de Kock and South Africa got the decision in their favour via DRS, as Rohit fell for 14. Five overs later, a scratchy Jaiswal looked to pull a sharp short ball from Marco Jansen, but mistimed to square leg and fell for 22.

Amidst all this, the Raipur crowd loudly roared when Kohli pulled Ngidi for six, before bringing his wrists into play to flick Jansen for a boundary. Jansen, meanwhile, continued to pepper Gaikwad with short-pitched bowling, but the batter wasn't rattled and even top-edged over long leg for six, after sweeping Keshav Maharaj for two boundaries.

Kohli, meanwhile, broke the shackles against Corbin Bosch by stepping out to drive straight past mid-on. He followed up by driving Aiden Markram through cover for four, a stroke which former India head coach Ravi Shastri said on air was the one he played well against Nathan Lyon. Kohli's fluency complemented Gaikwad's flair, as both reached their half-centuries in successive overs - Kohli got it off 47 balls while Gaikwad reached the mark in 52 balls.

After Kohli glanced Maharaj for four, Gaikwad showcased his middle-order gears by taking down the left-arm spinner for two fours and a six – coming via sweep and confident footwork - in the 28th over. He then tore into Bosch by whipping, driving, and pulling him for boundaries, even as Kohli powered into the 90s with a ferocious straight drive that nearly floored his batting partner at the non-striker's end.

Gaikwad's century came on the 77th ball he faced, by pulling Bosch over long-on for four, and he celebrated the joyous moment with a warm embrace from Kohli. Jansen eventually returned to dismiss Gaikwad for 105 with a slower offcutter, which he pulled to deep square leg and got a standing ovation from the crowd for his fantastic knock.

There was more delight in store for fans when Kohli brought up back-to-back ODI hundreds for the 11th time in his career with a single to long-on and celebrated it with his trademark jump, loud shout, and looking upwards to thank the Almighty. His innings ended on 102 when Ngidi deceived him with a slower ball, and he holed out to long-on.

Washington Sundar's stay was brief - run out for just one after a mix-up with Rahul, who was quick in pulling, lofting, scooping, whipping, and sweeping to get boundaries quickly. Rahul would bring up his second consecutive fifty off 34 balls by slashing Jansen behind point for four. Some lofty blows from him and Jadeja ensured India got 18 runs in the final over and crossed the 350-run mark.

Brief scores:

India 358/5 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, Virat Kohli 102; Marco Jansen 2-63, Nandre Burger 1-43) against South Africa