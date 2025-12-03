403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
International Modern Hospital Deepens UAE National Day Commitment to World-Class Health
(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Dubai, UAE —
International Modern Hospital (IMH) in Dubai celebrated UAE National Day with a vibrant and deeply meaningful event that united its diverse medical teams, administrative staff, and leadership. The celebration was a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s enduring legacy of unity, visionary progress, and human resilience, affirming IMH’s commitment to furthering the UAE’s world-class healthcare ambitions.
The hospital premises were transformed into a radiant hub of national pride. The event commenced with traditional Ayala dancing, symbolizing unity and loyalty, followed by intricate henna art stations and the serving of authentic Emirati coffee and dates. Team members, representing dozens of nationalities, shared cultural foods and expressions of gratitude, embodying the nation’s values of tolerance and coexistence.
A Commitment to the Nation’s Vision
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kishan Pakkal, CEO of International Modern Hospital, delivered an eloquent message that underscored the event's significance:
“UAE National Day is more than a date on the calendar; it is the spiritual foundation of our renewed commitment. We are profoundly inspired by the UAE’s visionary leadership, which consistently places the health and wellbeing of its people at the heart of national progress. Our celebration today is a resolute promise—a renewed pledge to match the nation's ambition for world-class health services, excellence in patient care, and contributing to a resilient community for the next fifty years.”
Strengthening Bonds Through Diversity
The celebration served as a powerful reminder of the diverse and multicultural talent that drives IMH’s success. It highlighted how the professionalism and dedication of the IMH staff—a true reflection of Dubai's global community—directly supports the hospital's mission to provide compassionate, cutting-edge care.
International Modern Hospital reaffirmed its dedication to supporting key national initiatives and continuing to play a meaningful role in elevating the health and wellbeing of the community in Dubai and across the entire UAE.
--- End ---
For more information, please visit:
International Modern Hospital (IMH) in Dubai celebrated UAE National Day with a vibrant and deeply meaningful event that united its diverse medical teams, administrative staff, and leadership. The celebration was a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s enduring legacy of unity, visionary progress, and human resilience, affirming IMH’s commitment to furthering the UAE’s world-class healthcare ambitions.
The hospital premises were transformed into a radiant hub of national pride. The event commenced with traditional Ayala dancing, symbolizing unity and loyalty, followed by intricate henna art stations and the serving of authentic Emirati coffee and dates. Team members, representing dozens of nationalities, shared cultural foods and expressions of gratitude, embodying the nation’s values of tolerance and coexistence.
A Commitment to the Nation’s Vision
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kishan Pakkal, CEO of International Modern Hospital, delivered an eloquent message that underscored the event's significance:
“UAE National Day is more than a date on the calendar; it is the spiritual foundation of our renewed commitment. We are profoundly inspired by the UAE’s visionary leadership, which consistently places the health and wellbeing of its people at the heart of national progress. Our celebration today is a resolute promise—a renewed pledge to match the nation's ambition for world-class health services, excellence in patient care, and contributing to a resilient community for the next fifty years.”
Strengthening Bonds Through Diversity
The celebration served as a powerful reminder of the diverse and multicultural talent that drives IMH’s success. It highlighted how the professionalism and dedication of the IMH staff—a true reflection of Dubai's global community—directly supports the hospital's mission to provide compassionate, cutting-edge care.
International Modern Hospital reaffirmed its dedication to supporting key national initiatives and continuing to play a meaningful role in elevating the health and wellbeing of the community in Dubai and across the entire UAE.
--- End ---
For more information, please visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment