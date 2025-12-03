Tristar Gold Reports Positive Court Decision In Civil Public Action On Castelo De Sonhos

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) -(TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar") is pleased to provide an update on the Civil Public Action from the Federal Prosecutor's Office ("MPF") seeking an injunction suspending the environmental licence for the Castelo de Sonhos gold project; please see the Company's

In a recent decision, the Judge declined to rule on the injunction request from the MPF, instead moving the case forward along the normal path. He ordered the MPF and FUNAI (the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) as co-litigants to file a reply and identify any evidence they wish to produce, within 30 working days. Once these two parties have filed, the State of Pará and the Company will be provided 10 and 5 working days, respectively, during which the evidence that they wish to utilize will be indicated. This sequence of events is estimated to end in March 2026.

Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO stated: "We view the Judge's decision to move the case along the typical litigation path as very positive, with evidence-production being the next phase. The State of Pará has already announced in its defense that the injunction must be denied, and it will request a technical expert report to show there is no impact. It will be an important stage of the case, as we are very confident in the robustness and reliability of our studies."

Mr. Appleyard continued, "As we head into the evidence production, it is important to keep in mind that the Baú and Menkragnoti Indigenous Lands are over 20 km from the Directly Affected Area of the Castelo de Sonhos gold project, which exceeds the reach of any possible future impacts from the project and the threshold in the federal Interministerial Ordinance No. 60/2015. Although the project is located far from Indigenous Lands, a fact that was confirmed by FUNAI, distance was not TriStar's guiding factor, TriStar also carried out technical studies that confirmed there are no impacts of any kind."







Figure 1: Castelo de Sonhos location relative to Protected and Conserved Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



While this action is ongoing, the Licença Prévia (Preliminary License or LP) for Castelo de Sonhos remains effective, with no restrictions. Please see Figure 1 above for a visual of the Castelo de Sonhos project location relative to Indigenous Lands.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at .

