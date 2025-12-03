RETRANSMISSION: Manganese X Energy Corp. Kicks Off Battery Hill Prefeasibility Study, Selecting ABH Engineering Inc. And GEMTEC Consulting Engineering And Scientists Limited

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the immediate kick-off of its flagship Battery Hill High Purity Manganese (") Prefeasibility Study (") with the selection of ABH Engineering Inc. ("") and GEMTEC Consulting Engineering and Scientists Ltd. ("").

Work is scheduled to begin immediately and completion is targeted for 2026. ABH will lead Battery Hill's PFS while GEMTEC conducts other critical PFS engineering and environmental components.

The selection of ABH and GEMTEC follows Manganese X's extensive review of engineering groups armed with the technical depth and capability required to deliver a robust and dynamic economic study.

"The kick-off of our PFS is a major milestone for Manganese X, and selecting ABH and GEMTEC is a great start. Together, they will help ensure our PFS reflects the highest standards of environmental responsibility, technical rigour, and economic value, as well as shaping a PFS that optimizes its flowsheet, reduces risk, and maximizes long-term shareholder value," said Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy Corp.

CEO Kepman added, "ABH brings a highly experienced technical team with proven mining expertise and advanced economic modelling capabilities, while GEMTEC adds deep environmental, geotechnical, as well as First Nations and community engagement experience from their extensive experience in New Brunswick."

Together, ABH and GEMTEC will deliver a fully integrated PFS designed to optimize project economics, strengthen environmental stewardship, and advance Battery Hill toward production readiness as one of North America's first HPMSM production hubs for the EV and energy-storage sectors.

ABH will oversee all major technical components of the PFS, including mine design, production scheduling, ore sorting integration, process engineering, infrastructure planning, capital and operating cost estimation, and overall project execution strategy.

GEMTEC will lead the environmental, geotechnical, hydrogeological, water management, and community-impact work required to support future project advancement and permitting.

Manganese X's Battery Hill Project, located near Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada, is one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in North America. It is strategically located 15 km from the border to the United States, near rail and deep-sea ports in New Brunswick and the St. Lawrence Seaway. The site covers 1,225 hectares, encompassing 54 claims, and is just 5 km from the Trans-Canada Highway, with all electricity and other utilities in close proximity.

The PFS will incorporate the Company's recent advancements, including the optimized processing flowsheet, ore sorting enhancements, and ongoing metallurgical achievements at Kemetco Research Inc., and updated geological input from Mercator Geoscience.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the U.S. to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly, more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower, competitive cost.

For more information, visit the Company's website at .

About ABH Engineering

ABH Engineering Inc. is a leading Canadian mining engineering and consulting firm specializing in mine design, project optimization, advanced economic modelling, and operational readiness. ABH has supported projects across North America and internationally, spanning open-pit and underground operations, critical minerals, and advanced-stage development assets. Known for its solutions-driven approach, ABH combines multidisciplinary engineering expertise with advanced analytical tools to help clients reduce risk, enhance project value, and accelerate the path from study to production.

About GEMTEC

GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists Limited is a multidisciplinary engineering and environmental firm headquartered in Atlantic Canada, recognized for its deep expertise in geotechnical engineering, hydrogeology, environmental science, and permitting. Since 1986, GEMTEC has supported hundreds of mining, infrastructure, and energy projects across Canada. By integrating scientific analysis with hands-on fieldwork and regulatory insight, GEMTEC provides clients with practical, defensible solutions that support responsible resource development and long-term environmental stewardship.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: ...

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

