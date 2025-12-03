Cassiar Gold Drills 13.53 G/T Gold Over 13.4 Meters From 28.2 Meters Downhole, Including 210.71 G/T Gold Over 0.8 M With 369.00 G/T Gold Over 0.4 Meters From 39.8 M Downhole, Extends Higher-Grade Domains At The Taurus Deposit

Highlights:

Drill holes from the Taurus deposit reported here encountered significant intercepts above the 0.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) cutoff of the 2025 Mineral Resource at Taurus[1], with repeated occurrence of high-grade samples hosted within broader mineralized intervals. Results expand mineralization near surface and beyond the extent of the current resource block model.

Drilling intercepts are uncapped unless otherwise stated and represent apparent widths of mineralized zones. A full summary of the latest results can be found in Table 1, and include:



Drill hole 25TA-245 encountered multiple quartz veins with visible gold, returning:



13.4 m of 13.4 g/t Au (2.05 g/t Au capped) from 28.2 m downhole in drill hole 25TA-245, including:





56.10 g/t Au over 0.3 m, and

210.71 g/t Au over 0.8 m, with 0.4 m of 369.00 g/t Au



Drill hole 25TA-242:



21.9 m of 2.81 g/t Au (2.80 g/t Au capped) from 45.8 m downhole, including:





9.41 g/t Au over 1.5 m,





5.41 g/t Au over 2.7 m, and

6.90 g/t Au over 2.3 m, with 0.30 m of 20.30 g/t Au



Drill hole 25TA-238:



21.7 m of 1.30 g/t Au from 13.1 m down hole, including



8.1 m of 2.18 g/t Au and 0.9 m of 5.11 g/t Au



11.3 m of 1.21 g/t Au, including



0.6 m of 8.33 g/t Au, and 0.8 m of 7.38 g/t Au

0.9 m of 27.18 g/t Au (9.63 g/t Au capped), including 59.50 g/t Au



Drill hole 25TA-239: 7.56 g/t Au over 2.0 m, including 0.4 m of 19.55 g/t Au and 0.8 m of 9.14 g/t Au

"Our exploration programs demonstrate the Cassiar Gold Project holds meaningful potential as a gold resource expansion opportunity in an important region in British Columbia," stated Marco Roque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassiar Gold. "Confirming continuity and establishing extensions of near-surface higher-grade mineralization in the Taurus East, Southwest, and Sable areas demonstrates that this well-established foundational resource can continue to grow."

"Our drilling continues to delineate and extend new higher-grade trends within and adjacent to the Taurus deposit," stated Jill Maxwell, VP Exploration of Cassiar Gold. "We continue to intersect visible gold in structures across the deposit, with opportunity to identify new trends and advance higher-grade domains along-strike and down-dip in future programs. The results from Taurus East are particularly encouraging as we continue to evaluate the emerging volume potential at recently established satellite zones in the resource area, within the footprint of the existing mine permit."







Figure 1. Cassiar North 2025 drill campaign drill hole location plan map of expansion and exploration drilling at the Taurus deposit and Newcoast prospect, with locations of drill holes reported within this news release contained within the blue outline (shown in detail in Figure 4). Historical production figures from Taurus MINFILE Production Detail Report, file number 104P 012, BC Geological Survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Taurus Deposit

The Taurus Deposit hosts a recently updated substantial near-surface, bulk-tonnage gold resource comprising an Indicated Mineral Resource of 8.8 million tonnes at 1.43 g/t Au for 410,000 ounces; with an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 63.2 million ounces at 0.95 g/t Au for 1.93 million ounces[1], which remains open for expansion. Mineralization outcrops in places, with 91% of the ounces in the resource occurring within 150 m of surface. Ongoing expansion of the deposit footprint and follow up to recently identified higher grades trends remained a priority during the 2025 exploration campaign. A total of nine drill holes were completed at the Taurus deposit this season.

2025 Taurus Drill Holes

The drilling results reported in this news release are from nine drill holes totaling 2,066 m which tested the outer margins of the known extents of the Taurus deposit. Drilling was distributed across a 1.3-kilometer corridor of the deposit footprint to evaluate the expansion potential of mineralization beyond the block model with step outs ranging from 30 m up to 110 m. The program also followed up to recently identified quartz veins hosting higher grade gold mineralization along key controlling structural trends (Figure 1). Several higher-grade sample intervals were intersected internal to broader mineralized intercepts (Table 1). These extend the distribution of near-surface mineralization south, east, and west of previous drilling along an extensive east-northeast striking corridor of sheeted extensional vein sets within an associated prospective, Au-bearing carbonate-pyrite alteration halo.

Taurus East: drill holes 25TA-243 through 25TA-246

Drill hole 25TA-245 (west-oriented), aimed to evaluate the potential to expand the footprint of the 2025 resource model toward surface through testing potential parallel veins and interpreted extensions of mineralized veining. Drill holes 25TA-243, -244, and -246 (northwest oriented) were designed to test the potential for parallel sets, as well as extensions of veins along-strike and down-dip to the east, west, and south beyond the extent of the 2025 block model.

All of these drill holes returned gold-mineralized intercepts, including 25TA-245 which encountered high grade samples with visible gold hosted within broader intervals. These drill holes collectively expand the footprint of known mineralization near-surface and along strike to the south, west, and east beyond the extend of the 2025 block model. Results include (Table 1; Figures 2,3,4):



Drill hole 25TA-245 encountered multiple specks of visible gold, returning:





13.4 m of 13.53 g/t Au (2.05 g/t Au capped) from 28.2 m downhole, including





0.3 m of 56.10 g/t Au, and

0.8 m of 210.71 g/t Au with 0.4 m of 369.00 g/t Au,



27.3 m of 0.65 g/t Au from 88.4 m downhole, including 1.1 m of 4.42 g/t Au with 0.6 m of 6.01 g/t Au in hole 25TA-244, and

3.6 m of 1.48 g/t Au from 61.2 m downhole, including 0.5 m of 7.08 g/t Au in 25TA-243.







Figure 2. Vertical section of drill hole 25TA-245 at Taurus East, looking to the south. Assay results in red text, along with select higher grade nested intervals in black, are reported in this new release. Section width +/- 25 m. Location of section line A-A' is shown in plan view Figure 4. See Table 1 for comprehensive assay highlights.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3. Visible gold in drill hole 25TA-245 observed in quartz veins hosted in Fe-carbonate-sericite altered and sulphide-mineralized basalt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4. Plan view map of 2025 drill holes reported in this news release. The map location is shown in Figure 1. The vertical projection of mineralized intercepts reported in this release are included for reference, the blue dashed line denoted A - A' represents the section line location for Figure 2.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Sable: drill holes 25TA-242, -240

Drill hole 25TA-242 (south-oriented) was designed to test an eastward extension of a higher-grade domain of mineralized quartz veining by evaluating the potential influence of an interpreted discrete northeast target plane previously untested at this locale. Drill hole 25TA-240 (southwest-oriented) aimed to test for down dip extensions of known mineralization at Sable.

Mineralization was encountered at the interpreted extensions of mineralized trends at Sable, beyond the extent of the current resource block model. Results include (Table 1; Figure 3):



Multiple intercepts returned in hole 25TA-242:



21.9 m of 2.81 g/t Au (2.80 g/t Au capped) from 45.8 m downhole, including





1.5 m of 9.41 g/t Au, and





2.7 m of 5.41 g/t Au with 0.4 m of 8.01 g/t Au,





also including 0.6 m of 7.35 g/t Au, and



2.3 m of 6.90 g/t Au with 0.3 m of 20.30 g/t Au;

16.0 m of 0.84 g/t Au from 123.0 m downhole, including 3.1 m of 2.72 g/t Au with 0.5 m of 6.12 g/t Au

9.8 m of 1.08 g/t Au from 70.5 m downhole, including 0.5 m of 6.79 g/t Au in hole 25TA-240

Taurus Southwest and Central: drill holes 25TA-238, -239, -241

Drill hole 25TA-238 and 25TA-239 (north-oriented) were designed as follow up to expansion holes from the 2024 drill program which encountered intervals of higher-grade mineralization and visible gold within broader intercepts, such as drill hole 24TA-236 with 184.50 g/t Au over 0.3 m nested in a broader intercept of 3.18 g/t Au over 21.9 m (see NEWS RELEASE, January 16, 2025 ), while 25TA-241 was designed to test for parallel vein sets to the south of the 2025 Taurus resource.

All drill holes from the Southwest and Central areas returned gold-mineralized intercepts, including 25TA-238 which encountered high grade mineralization with visible gold hosted within a broader interval. Results include (Table 1; Figure 4,5):



Drill hole 25TA-238:



21.7 m of 1.30 g/t Au from 13.1 m downhole, including 8.1 m of 2.18 g/t Au and 0.9 m of 5.11 g/t Au



11.3 m of 1.21 g/t Au from 101.4 m downhole, including 0.6 m of 8.33 g/t Au and 0.8 m of 7.38 g/t Au 0.9 m of 27.18 g/t Au (9.63 g/t Au capped) from 148.9 m downhole, including 0.4 m of 59.50 g/t Au with visible gold







Figure 5. Visible gold in drill hole 25TA-238 observed in quartz veins hosted in Fe-carbonate-sericite altered and sulphide-mineralized basalt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Summary

Drilling at the Taurus deposit continues to demonstrate potential for ongoing expansion of near-surface mineralization along the main east-northeast striking sheeted vein sets than defined by the 2025 mineral resource estimate. Drill holes reported here increase the population of high-grade, visible gold-bearing veins at the deposit, such as drill hole 25TA-245 which delivered 0.3 m grading 56.10 g/t Au and 0.4 m grading 369.00 g/t, and hole 25TA-238 with 59.50 g/t over 0.4 m, nested in broader intercepts (Table 1). The technical team continues to evaluate the distribution of these higher-grade results to refine target interpretations to support future programs and regional targeting efforts.

Table 1. Significant 2025 drilling results from Taurus Deposit based on a >0.4 g/t cutoff. While true thickness has not been established, drill holes are designed to cross at high to moderate angles within known corridors of mineralization based on orientations of mineralized areas defined by previous drilling and structural data from oriented drill core and outcropping veins. Broader drill hole intercepts shown as capped where relevant in response to nested higher grade results (20 g/t Au cap applied).