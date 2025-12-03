403
Bahrain King, Sec. Gen. Address 46Th GCC Summit, Session Turns Closed-Door
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- Inaugurating the 46th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, current Chair King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifah of Bahrain, spoke of the challenges facing member states and highlighted achievements.
He said the GCC countries were keen on meeting aspirations of their people, as well as eager on collective action to addressing regional and international challenges.
GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, for his part, spoke of the accomplishments achieved throughout the last session, which was headed by State of Kuwait.
The GCC Summit then turned into a closed-door session, where attending leaders will be delving into regional challenges and ways of addressing them. (pickup previous)
