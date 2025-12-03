403
e& leads the UAE’s Transition to 5G Standalone and Prepares for the 5G-Advanced Era, According to Opensignal Report
(MENAFN- Houbara Communicatons) Opensignal, the trusted global authority on mobile network experience, has released its latest report, “Beyond 5G: e&’s Standalone Success and the Road to 5G-Advanced,” offering an in-depth analysis of the operator’s progress in deploying and optimizing 5G Standalone (SA) technology across the UAE.
Opensignal’s analysis provides a data-driven view of how users experience next-generation connectivity, assessing real-world performance across key metrics such as download and upload speeds, network quality and reliability, and signal strength. By analyzing billions of measurements collected directly from user devices, the findings highlight how 5G SA delivers measurable improvements in user experience compared to 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) networks.
Based on data collected throughout 2025, the report reveals that:
•e&’s 5G Standalone users experienced 62% faster average download speeds (403.7 Mbps) than non-standalone users (249.0 Mbps).
•Upload speeds were also 11% faster on 5G SA (29.8 Mbps) compared to 5G NSA (26.8 Mbps).
•5G SA performance remained stable throughout the year, maintaining average speeds above 400 Mbps, reflecting network maturity and optimization.
•e&’s 5G SA connections showed stronger and more consistent signal strength, with over 96% of readings rated Good to Excellent.
•Adoption of 5G SA continues to grow, rising from 20% in Q2 2025 to 24% in Q3 2025.
This performance milestone underscores e&’s ongoing investment in advanced telecommunications infrastructure and aligns with the UAE’s national strategy to deliver world-class connectivity.
The report also explores the next phase in mobile evolution, 5G-Advanced (5G-A, defined by the 3GPP Releases 18 and 19, which will integrate AI and machine learning into network operations, enabling more intelligent, adaptive, and energy-efficient connectivity.
