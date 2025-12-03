Umerov Reports To Zelensky On Preparations For Talks With Advisors To European Leaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Telegram.

“Rustem Umerov reported on preparations for today's meetings in Brussels with the national security advisers of European leaders. Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnativ will attend the meetings alongside the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This is part of our ongoing coordination with partners, and we are ensuring that the negotiation process is fully active,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukrainian representatives will inform their European colleagues about what is known after yesterday's contacts between the American side and Moscow, and will also discuss the European component in the necessary security architecture.

Zelensky said that after Brussels, Umerov and Hnativ will prepare for a meeting with representatives of President Trump in the United States.“As always, Ukraine will work constructively for real peace. I look forward to a new report on the results of today's meetings in Europe,” Zelensky said.

Kremlin says no compromise reached with Americans onplan for Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Russian President Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday to discuss a plan to establish peace in Ukrain.

The Kremlin called Tuesday's talks with US representatives useful, but noted that no compromise had been reached on a peace plan for Ukraine.