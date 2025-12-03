Year Ender 2025: Aaryan Khan Joins Imdb's Top 10 Directors List For The Year Check Full List Here

Year Ender 2025: IMDb, has shared its list of the 10 most popular directors for 2025. It includes Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, who just stepped into the world of directing this year. Let's take a look at all 10 directors on the list

Film: Homebound

Praised by critics, this film got 8/10 stars on IMDb. However, it was a disaster at the box office, earning only ₹2.65 crore worldwide.

Film: Chhaava

This blockbuster, which got 7.3/10 stars on IMDb, earned ₹807.91 crore worldwide. It's based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stars Vicky Kaushal.

Film: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

The Malayalam film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' received 7.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb. This blockbuster earned over ₹300 crore worldwide.

Film: Metro... In Dino

'Metro... In Dino' performed averagely at the box office. The film got 6.6/10 stars on IMDb and earned ₹69.68 crore worldwide.

Film: Sitaare Zameen Par

'Sitaare Zameen Par' received 6.9 out of 10 stars on IMDb. This hit film, starring Aamir Khan, collected ₹267.52 crore worldwide.

Film: L2: Empuraan

'L2: Empuraan' is a Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. This semi-hit film, with a 6.2/10 IMDb rating, collected ₹266.81 crore worldwide.

Film: Nishanchi

This film received 6.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb. It featured actors like Aishwarya Thackeray and Kumud Mishra. The film was a disaster at the box office.

Film: Coolie

The Tamil film 'Coolie' stars Rajinikanth. It got 6/10 stars on IMDb. Despite earning ₹518 crore worldwide, the film was considered a flop.

Series: Bads of Bollywood

'Bads of Bollywood', which streamed on Netflix, got 7.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb. The series received a lot of praise from critics and audiences.

Film: Saiyaara

'Saiyaara' is one of the most popular films of 2025. This blockbuster got 6.3/10 stars on IMDb. It earned ₹577.33 crore worldwide.