403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The 46Th GCC Summit Convenes In Manama
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- The 46th GCC Summit convened in Manama on Wednesday with the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The summit is chaired by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, with the attendance of GCC leaders or their representatives, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is participating as the Guest of Honor.
The summit is held amid strong interest by GCC leaders in supporting the Gulf cooperation process and enhancing its institutional capabilities to meet the aspirations of Gulf peoples and strengthen the Council's role in addressing regional developments and advancing Arab causes.
Over the past two days, Manama hosted a series of coordination meetings for foreign ministers and officials from ministerial and technical committees, during which they discussed the draft final communique and summit declaration, and agreed to refer their recommendations to the Supreme Council for approval at the 46th summit. (end)
kne
The summit is chaired by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, with the attendance of GCC leaders or their representatives, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is participating as the Guest of Honor.
The summit is held amid strong interest by GCC leaders in supporting the Gulf cooperation process and enhancing its institutional capabilities to meet the aspirations of Gulf peoples and strengthen the Council's role in addressing regional developments and advancing Arab causes.
Over the past two days, Manama hosted a series of coordination meetings for foreign ministers and officials from ministerial and technical committees, during which they discussed the draft final communique and summit declaration, and agreed to refer their recommendations to the Supreme Council for approval at the 46th summit. (end)
kne
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment