Kuwait Amir: GCC Unity Proven Policy, Deterrent Against Diverse Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has relied on time and again on unity as a proven policy that deters challenges and achieves the mutual benefit of countries in the region, said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday.
Delivering his speech to the 46th GCC Summit held in Manama, Bahrain, His Highness the Amir reiterated that Gulf countries, through the awareness and vigilance of their people, had overcome highly complicated regional and international challenges.
He added that stability, via collective security and unified destiny, will ensure peace in the region, saying that the previous 45th session of the GCC, headed by Kuwait, had addressed challenges and also focused on ways to boost cooperation among the council's members as well as regional and international partners.
His Highness the Amir congratulated the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and his country on hosting the current session of the GCC, asserting that the Kingdom would help further boost cooperation amongst the six member countries.
His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad also congratulated Bahrain on becoming a non-permanent member at the UNSC for 2026-27, reflecting Bahrain's strong international presence in global peace and security.
Regarding issues of regional and international importance, His Highness the Amir condemned the Israeli occupation aggression against the State of Qatar, saying that the attack was considered an assault against the whole of the GCC.
His Highness the Amir expressed condemnation of the Israeli occupation aggression against the Palestinian people, asserting that occupation must end and the establishment of a Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital must see light in accordance with intensified international efforts aimed at the two-state solution, as well as ending the aggression on Gaza Strip.
His Highness the Amir also vowed Kuwait's commitment to continue work with Iraq, based on understandings and mutual agreements, to complete marine boundary demarcation beyond mark 162 in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
His Highness the Amir also expressed appreciation towards GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi for his and the staff's at the GCC Secretariat, thanking them for their dedication.
His Highness the Amir concluded his speech reiterating his gratitude towards Bahrain for hosting the current session of the GCC. (end)
