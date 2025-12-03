Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Discusses Inclusion Of September 20 - State Sovereignty Day In List Of Holidays


2025-12-03 06:06:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3.​ September 20- State Sovereignty Day shall be included in the list of Azerbaijan's holidays, Trend reports.

The relevant draft proposal was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Regional Affairs Committee.

According to the draft, the observance of State Sovereignty Day will be designated as a holiday, yet it will be classified as a working day within the regulatory framework.

MENAFN03122025000187011040ID1110430344



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search