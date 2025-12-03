Ajloun's Bayt Al-Mihbash Showcases Heritage Crafts, Revives Traditional Woodwork

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Dec. 3 (Petra) – The Jordanian Bayt al-Mihbash in Ajloun stands as a prominent model for national heritage industries, blending quality craftsmanship with authentic traditions. The initiative offers local products that reflect cultural identity and preserve ancestral practices through refined woodwork.Ajloun Culture Director Samer Freihat said the governorate provides a conducive environment for the growth of heritage industries linked to local history and national identity. Supporting artisans and empowering small businesses, he noted, plays a key role in preserving Jordanian heritage and showcasing it to visitors.Freihat added that heritage-based industries are an important cultural and tourism asset, enhancing the visibility of local identity in events and exhibitions while providing sustainable opportunities for traditional craftspeople. He stressed that the Ministry is giving significant attention to expanding such projects and strengthening their community engagement.He highlighted Bayt al-Mihbash as a successful example of a project that has maintained the authenticity of its products while adapting their presentation to contemporary needs, contributing to increased interest in heritage and the promotion of traditional handicrafts.For his part, the owner of the house, Samer Freihat, said the project, rooted in Ajloun, embodies authentic Jordanian craftsmanship anchored in national heritage. He explained that its traditional and folkloric tools are produced from local wood, alongside pieces inspired by Jordanian collective memory that symbolize national identity and traditional handicrafts.He added that the project's products include the Jordanian mortar and pestle, used for preparing Arabic coffee or displayed as a decorative heritage item, as well as the Jordanian walking stick, oil jug, and other traditional wooden crafts.Freihat noted that the project was launched from the spirit of Jordanian heritage, relying on fully local craftsmanship to preserve and transmit folk traditions to future generations.