Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Promising Drugs And MOA Innovations Reshape Future Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Mantle Cell Lymphoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Nov 25, 2025, Acerta Pharma BV initiated clinical trial is a Phase 2, multicenter, (approximately 70 global centers), open-label study in subjects with histologically documented MCL, who have relapsed after, or were refractory to, ≥ 1 (but not > 5) prior treatment regimens. Subjects will be enrolled and will take 100 mg of acalabrutinib twice per day (BID) in repeated 28-day cycles.

Nov 21, 2025, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd announced a phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ICP-248 in subjects with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma.

Nov 20, 2025, BeiGene conducted a study is to compare how well sonrotoclax plus zanubrutinib works versus zanubrutinib plus placebo in treating adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). This study will also look at the safety of sonrotoclax plus zanubrutinib versus zanubrutinib plus placebo.

Nov 19, 2025, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center conducted a phase II trial studies the side effects of an escalated ramp-up of sonrotoclax following initial debulking with zanubrutinib or rituximab in treating patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) that is newly diagnosed, has come back after a period of improvement (relapsed) or does not respond to treatment (refractory). Rituximab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein called CD20, which is found on B-cells, and may kill tumor cells. Zanubrutinib may stop the growth of tumor cells by blocking a protein called Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is needed for tumor cell growth. Sonrotoclax works by blocking a protein called B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2).

DelveInsight's Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Mantle Cell Lymphoma treatment.

The leading Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies such as AbbVie, Takeda, PharmaEngine, InnoCare Pharma Inc., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., BeiGene, Gilead Sciences and others. Promising Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapies such as Lenalidomide, Obinutuzumab, Glofitamab, Ibrutinib, Rituximab, Ibrutinib, Pirtobrutinib, Acalabrutinib, and others.

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Overview

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare subtype of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) characterized by an (11,14) translocation resulting in overexpression of the cyclin D1 (CCND1) gene. The variety of morphologic variants may make this a challenging diagnosis, although some cases are uncomplicated. Many individuals with mantle cell lymphoma may not have symptoms (asymptomatic) during early stages of the disease. However, affected individuals may eventually seek medical attention due to persistent, usually painless, swelling of certain lymph nodes, particularly nodes within the neck and throat region (e.g., Waldeyer's ring).

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs

Venetoclax: AbbVie

Venetoclax is a first-in-class medicine that selectively binds and inhibits the B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein. In some blood cancers, BCL-2 prevents cancer cells from undergoing their natural death or self-destruction process, called apoptosis. VENCLYXTO targets the BCL-2 protein and works to help restore the process of apoptosis.

Venetoclax is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the US and by AbbVie outside of the US. Together, the companies are committed to BCL-2 research and to studying venetoclax in clinical trials across several blood and other cancers. Venetoclax is approved in more than 80 countries, including the US. Currently the product is in Phase III for mantle cell lymphoma.

Ixazomib: Takeda

Ixazomib belongs to a class of drugs called proteasome inhibitors, which work by blocking the action of proteasomes, cellular structures responsible for breaking down proteins. By inhibiting proteasomes, ixazomib helps to disrupt the growth and survival of cancer cells. Currently, the product is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.

LP-168: Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

LP-168 is a novel drug candidate being explored for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It is an oral selective inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which plays a key role in B-cell malignancies. By inhibiting BTK, LP-168 aims to block the survival and proliferation of cancerous B cells, offering a potential therapeutic option for patients with MCL. Early trials suggest promising efficacy, especially in patients who have relapsed or are resistant to current treatments. Currently, the drug is being developed in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

PEP07: PharmaEngine

PEP07 is a checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) inhibitor which targets the DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathway. CHK1 inhibitors have important functions in the cell's DDR process as it can enhance the damaging effect of cytotoxic therapy on DNA and prevent the self-repair of tumor cells leading to tumor cell deaths. Compared to other competitors targeting the DDR pathway, PEP07 has features such as high kinase selectivity, brain penetrating and oral bioavailability. PEP07 also has demonstrated significant single-agent activity and combination potential with standard treatments in preclinical models. PharmaEngine exercised the option for a Worldwide Exclusive License Agreement for PEP07 from UK-based Sentinel Oncology in September 2022. Currently, the drug is being developed in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma market.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies

AbbVie, Takeda, PharmaEngine, InnoCare Pharma Inc., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., BeiGene, Gilead Sciences and others.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Companies- AbbVie, Takeda, PharmaEngine, InnoCare Pharma Inc., Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical Company LTD., BeiGene, Gilead Sciences and others.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapies- Lenalidomide, Obinutuzumab, Glofitamab, Ibrutinib, Rituximab, Ibrutinib, Pirtobrutinib, Acalabrutinib, and others.

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMantle Cell Lymphoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMantle Cell Lymphoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Venetoclax: AbbVieMid Stage Products (Phase II)Ixazomib: TakedaEarly Stage Products (Phase I)PEP07: PharmaEnginePreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsProduct Name: Company NameInactive ProductsMantle Cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesMantle Cell Lymphoma Key ProductsMantle Cell Lymphoma- Unmet NeedsMantle Cell Lymphoma- Market Drivers and BarriersMantle Cell Lymphoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMantle Cell Lymphoma Analyst ViewsMantle Cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

