Crohn's Disease Outlook Report 2025: Promising Drugs And MOA Innovations Reshape Future Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

DelveInsight's," Crohn's Disease Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in Crohn's Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Crohn's Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Crohn's Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report



On December 01, 2025- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated Study 1's primary hypotheses are that at least 1 tulisokibart dose level is superior to placebo in the proportion of participants achieving clinical remission per Crohn's Disease Activity Index score (<150, US/FDA) or per stool frequency and abdominal pain score (EU/EMA) and in the proportion of participants achieving endoscopic response at Week 52 (US/FDA and EU/EMA), and that at least 1 tulisokibart dose level is superior to placebo in the proportion of participants achieving clinical remission per Crohn's Disease Activity Index score (<150, US/FDA) or per stool frequency and abdominal pain score (EU/EMA) and in the proportion of participants achieving endoscopic response at Week 12 (US/FDA and EU/EMA).

DelveInsight's Crohn's Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 90+ pipeline therapies for Crohn's Disease treatment.

The leading Crohn's Disease companies such as Janssen, RedHill Biopharma, Amgen, Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Mesoblast, Alfasigma, Tiziana Life Sciences, Abivax, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Cytocom, Priothera, SLA Pharma, HAV Vaccines Ltd, Enzo Biochem Inc., VHsquared Ltd., Stero Biotechs, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, Qu Biologics, Provention Bio, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, Immunic, Atlantic Healthcare, 4D Pharma, Landos Biopharma, Protagonist Therapeutics, Roche, Eisai, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Iltoo Pharma, Fast Forward Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Active Biotech, Celularity, Cerecor, GlaxoSmithKline, Kang Stem Biotech, Alpha Cancer Technologies, Koutif Therapeutics, Winston Pharmaceuticals, Tract Therapeutics, Trio Medicines, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, ChemoCentryx, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Neuclone, Innovimmune Biotherapeutics, JHL Biotech, Intract Pharma Ltd, Innovative Pharmacological Research (IPHAR) Co Ltd, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Exeliom Biosciences SAS, Finch Therapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Draconis Pharma, MakScientific, Origo Biopharma, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Orchard Therapeutics, Xbrane, Thetis Pharmaceuticals, Temisis Therapeutics, Synedgen, Synlogic, PlantPraxis, Morphic Therapeutic, Metacrine, Curacle, Commence Bio Inc, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp, Avobis Bio LLC, Avexegen Therapeutics, Atlantic Bio Sci, Assembly Biosciences, Artelo Biosciences, Aibios Co Ltd, Aclaris Therapeutics, Athos Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, Educell doo and others. Promising Crohn's Disease Pipeline Therapies such as Etrasimod, Infliximab, MEDI2070, Filgotinib, Risankizumab 600 mg IV, CT-P13, and others.

Crohn's Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Guselkumab: Janssen

Guselkumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 lambda (IgG1λ) monoclonal antibody that selectively blocks interleukin-23. IL-23 is an inflammatory cytokine that activates the CD4+ T-helper (Th17) cell pathway to mediate the inflammatory cascade that induces psoriatic plaque formation. In clinical trials, guselkumab demonstrated improved skin clearance and symptomatic improvements in dermatological manifestations of psoriasis. It is currently in Phase III of clinical trial.

RHB-104: RedHill Biopharma

RHB-104 is a potentially groundbreaking, proprietary investigational drug in oral capsule formulation, with potent intracellular, antimycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It is currently in Phase III of clinical trial.

Crohn's Disease Market Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Development of New and Effective Therapies

Crohn's Disease Market Barriers



Limited awareness and education Failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies

The Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Crohn's Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Crohn's Disease Treatment.

Crohn's Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Crohn's Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Crohn's Disease market

Crohn's Disease Companies

Janssen, RedHill Biopharma, Amgen, Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Abbvie, Mesoblast, Alfasigma, Tiziana Life Sciences, Abivax, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Cytocom, Priothera, and others.

Crohn's Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Crohn's Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Crohn's Disease Companies- Janssen, RedHill Biopharma, Amgen, Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Abbvie, Mesoblast, Alfasigma, Tiziana Life Sciences, Abivax, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Cytocom, Priothera, and others.

Crohn's Disease Pipeline Therapies- Etrasimod, Infliximab, MEDI2070, Filgotinib, Risankizumab 600 mg IV, CT-P13, and others.

Crohn's Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Crohn's Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionCrohn's Disease Executive SummaryCrohn's Disease: OverviewCrohn's Disease Pipeline TherapeuticsCrohn's Disease Therapeutic AssessmentCrohn's Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Ozanimod: Bristol-Myers SquibbDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)CBP-307: Suzhou Connect BiopharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)IMU-856: ImmunicDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsCrohn's Disease Key CompaniesCrohn's Disease Key ProductsCrohn's Disease- Unmet NeedsCrohn's Disease- Market Drivers and BarriersCrohn's Disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionCrohn's Disease Analyst ViewsCrohn's Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

