QRCS Brings Fresh Hope For Patients With Kidney Failure In Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant contribution to the healthcare sector in Sudan, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has delivered 80 dialysis machines to support healthcare facilities in 10 states.

In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (MOH), the National Center for Kidney Diseases and Surgery (NCKDS), and the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC).

The handover ceremony was held under the patronage and in the presence of Sudan's Federal Minister of Health H E Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and Ambassador of Qatar to Sudan H E Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Sada. During the ceremony, Dr. Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Qatar for their support.

He stated that the health and shelter interventions had a clear and tangible impact on the beneficiaries and healthcare infrastructure.

“Covering all states of Sudan, the new dialysis machines would greatly help bridge the gap in dialysis services,” said Minister.“We are working together with NCKDS to ensure the effective distribution of the new equipment and prepare for the resumption of the organ transplant programme”.

Salwa Adam Buniya, Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, appreciated QRCS's humanitarian initiative and cited HAC statistics that Qatari aid was the highest among all relief aid providers during the war.