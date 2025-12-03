403
Ministry Floats Tender For Procurement Of 120,000 Tons Of Wheat
Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has floated a tender for the procurement of 100,000 and 120,000 tons of wheat.
Interested companies are invited to obtain the tender documents from the Ministry's Tenders Department for a non-refundable fee of JD 650. The documents outline the requirements and specifications, and all bids must be submitted by 2:00 PM next Tuesday.
To participate, bidders must provide a valid professional license, a certified commercial register issued within the past 30 days, and a current registration certificate from the Chamber of Commerce.
