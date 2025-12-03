Cold, Dry Spell To Prevail Nationwide Visibility To Drop In Plains

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that cold and dry weather will persist across most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, while temperatures in upper mountainous regions are expected to drop further during the late-night and early-morning hours.

According to the PMD, smog and moderate fog are likely to blanket the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Light fog is also expected at a few locations in Islamabad, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning.

During the past 24 hours, weather across the country remained mostly cold and dry, with intense cold conditions reported in the northern high-altitude areas. Fog affected visibility in parts of the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Skardu at -8°C, while Leh, Ziarat, and Kalat each recorded -7°C. In Quetta and Gilgit, minimum temperatures dropped to -5°C.