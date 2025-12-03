Germany, Poland, Norway To Jointly Provide USD 500M Support Package For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul before the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The federal government is very proud that we, together with our friends in Poland and Norway, can form a large next package that is necessary to support Ukraine. $500 million is a substantial amount; $200 million of it will be provided by Germany,” he said.

According to Wadephul, this joint support package for Ukraine also demonstrates that“we are jointly and firmly committed to actively countering Russian aggression.”

The German minister welcomed all efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine but emphasized Russia's lack of readiness for serious peace negotiations.

“At the moment, we do not see any serious willingness on the Russian side to enter into negotiations. That is why it must be clearly understood where we stand. We firmly stand with Ukraine. We are ready and able to support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary. This package demonstrates this, as do our further efforts at the European level to use frozen Russian assets,” the German Foreign Minister stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, December 3, NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels.