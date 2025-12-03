Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Khayam Several Houses Affected

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A fire broke out in the Khayam area of Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon, damaging multiple residential houses, officials said.

Officials said that the blaze has spread to at least three to four residential structures, reported news agency KNO.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the area soon after the incident and have launched efforts to control the flames, they said.

The firefighting operation was under way when last reports came in and the exact extent of damage was yet to be known, officials added.