Shower Tray Market 2025 To Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2032 Lixil Group, Roca
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global shower tray market size was valued at $4.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032.
Products intended to provide a strong, waterproof foundation for shower enclosures are included in the shower tray market. Shower trays, sometimes referred to as shower pans or bases, provide a flat surface that effectively directs water to the drain and guards against leaks and water damage to nearby structures. They are used as the base for shower installations. Shower trays are often comprised of materials like acrylic, fiberglass, or stone resin and are available in a variety of sizes, forms, and styles to suit a range of bathroom configurations and aesthetic tastes.
Market Segmentation
The shower tray market is segmented into the material, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of the material, the market is categorized into ceramics, acrylic, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into commercial buildings and residential. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Region-wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the shower tray market include Lixil Group, Roca, Kohler, Novellini, Duravit, Huppe, Porcelanosa, Eczacibasi (Vitra), Ideal Standard, MAAX Bath, KALDEWEI, Bette, MX Group, Just Trays Ltd, Coram, Matki, HSK, Polimat, and Polysan.
Key Takeaways
The shower trays market study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($billion) for the projected period 2024-2035.
More than 1, 500 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major shower tray industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.
The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global markets and to assist stakeholders in making educated decisions to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.
The global market for shower trays shows different regional characteristics. North America and Europe maintain the dominating position due to surge in number of construction industries and high-end bathroom fixture preferences. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth due to the fast urbanization, rise in disposable income, and developmAents in housing and hospitality industries.
Emerging economies in Latin America and Africa present untapped potential due to increasing rates of urbanization and expanding infrastructural development. Regional differences in consumer preferences, legal frameworks, and economic growth, provide challenges for the market growth. Manufacturers need to?modify their strategy to take advantage of local opportunities while attending to particular market nuances to secure continued growth and profitability.
