Sultan Bin Tahnoun: The UAE Continues To Embody Strength, Unity, And Prosperity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, December, 2025: On the momentous occasion of the UAE's 54th National Day, His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, expressed his profound congratulations and heartfelt gratitude to the nation's leadership and people.

He extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,“May God protect him,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai,“May God bless him,” Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Crown Princes, and all UAE citizens and residents.

In his remarks, His Excellency stated,“This day is not just a celebration of our Union but a reflection on the remarkable vision, determination, and collective spirit that have transformed the UAE into a global symbol of strength, unity, and prosperity. Under the wise leadership of His Highness, the President of the UAE, we have witnessed unparalleled achievements across all sectors-economic growth, social development, scientific innovation, and global diplomacy.”

He further emphasized the nation's groundbreaking advancements in healthcare, and said,“The UAE's accomplishments in the healthcare and medical sectors are particularly commendable. Through strategic investments and visionary planning, we have established world-class institutions such as Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi‎, setting benchmarks in quality healthcare. The exemplary response to the COVID-19 pandemic-spearheaded by our heroic frontline workers, the Frontline Heroes Office, and the health authorities-illustrates the UAE's unwavering commitment to the well-being of its people.”

Concluding his statement, His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's dedication to progress and gratitude for those who serve on the frontlines. He remarked,“With the steadfast guidance of our leadership, the UAE continues to lead with innovative healthcare initiatives and strategic investments that safeguard the health and future of its people. The Frontline Heroes Office reflects our deep appreciation for frontline workers, whose sacrifices ensure the safety and prosperity of our nation. Our commitment remains firm in empowering these individuals and supporting their professional and personal aspirations.”

As the UAE celebrates its 54th National Day, the nation reflects on its progress and remains committed to a future of continued unity, innovation, and growth.