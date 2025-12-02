Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosion Heard In Zaporizhzhia

2025-12-02 06:10:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

The Air Force warned of the threat of airstrikes.

Residents heard the explosion in several districts of the city.

The Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, also wrote about the explosions on Telegram and urged people to take shelter.

“Explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region. Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is cancelled,” he wrote.

Monitoring channels report air strikes on frontline areas.

Read also: War update: Defence Forces repel 72 assaults in Pokrovsk sector; 226 clashes recorded on front lines

As reported by Ukrinform, the occupiers launched 663 strikes on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.

UkrinForm

