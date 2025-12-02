Russian Attacks Cause Power Outages In Four Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on its Facebook page.

"As a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities in several regions, as of this morning, customers in the Odesa, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without power. Emergency repair work is underway wherever the security situation allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment to operation as quickly as possible and to restore power to all customers without electricity," the statement said.

It is noted that as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, electricity consumption is 2% higher than the previous day. This is due to lower air temperatures and cloudy weather throughout Ukraine, which reduces the efficiency of residential solar power plants.

“There is still a need for energy conservation. Please limit your use of powerful electrical appliances today. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes until nighttime – after 10 p.m. Energy conservation will help reduce the duration of forced outages,” Ukrenergo advises.

Air Defense Forces destroy 39 of 62 Russian drones

As reported, electricity consumption will be restricted in all regions of Ukraine on December 2, with schedules for all users in effect from 00:00 to 23:59.