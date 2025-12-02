Congress Continues Uproar On 2Nd Day Of MP Assembly Minister Kasana Falls Unconscious

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Dec 2 (IANS) In a shocking development, senior leader and Agriculture Minister in the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government Adal Kasana fell unconscious at the state Assembly premise, even as he was entering the House on the second day of the ongoing Winter Session on Tuesday. Congress continues uproar on second day of MP Assembly.

Seeing Minister Adal Kasana falling to the ground all of a sudden, security personnel and several other Ministers and MLAs from both the BJP and Congress reached out to him.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who had also arrived at the Assembly premises by that time, enquired about Kasana's health.

Though Kasana regained consciousness soon after falling, however, he was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance for a medical check-up. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, too, stopped the House proceedings for few minutes after Kasana fainted.

Before the minister's collapse, the Opposition members staged a symbolic protest, highlighting farmers' grievances, especially compensation on damaged crops, Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waiver, etc.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar talking to the media said, "Farmers are not getting adequate compensation for their damaged crops in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers are forced to sell their crops at cheaper rates. Suicides of farmers in Madhya Pradesh are continuing unabated."

Meanwhile, the senior most Congress MLA and former CM Kamal Nath also reached the Assembly and talking to media persons he stated that corruption and crime were flourishing under the Mohan Yadav government in Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to the Congress' allegation, senior BJP leader and Minister Karan Singh Verma said that CM Mohan Yadav's government has released more than Rs 2000 crore to compensate damaged crops of farmers.

"They are in Opposition, and they have the right to raise issues, but they are leveling false allegations on the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers' protection is the main priority of the BJP government," Verma added.

Notably, the five-day Winter session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday. The session is scheduled to conclude on December 5.