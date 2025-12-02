Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mercury Settles Below Freezing Point In Kashmir

2025-12-02 05:04:46
KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir dropped and settled below the freezing point, while the meteorological department has forecast a spell of light snowfall in the higher reaches later this week, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on Monday night, down from minus 1.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Shopian town in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley with a minimum temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius, they added.

The gateway town to the valley, Qazigund, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at minus 3.1 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara.

South Kashmir's Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Kashmir Observer

