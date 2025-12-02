Hrithik Roshan, Father Rakesh Roshan's Firm Buys ₹10.9 Crore Commercial Property In Mumbai - Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and producer father Rakesh Roshan's company HRX Digitech LLP has purchased four commercial properties at Andheri West in Mumbai for a sum of ₹10.90 crore, according to documents reviewed by SquareYards on 2 December 2025.

HRX Digitech LLP's deal to purchase the four commercial units was executed in November 2025, and all the transactions part of the agreement have also been registered in the same period.

SquareYards data also highlighted that all the commercial units purchased were available in the Yura Business Park Phase 2, located at Andheri West.

Geographically, Mumbai's Andheri West is one of the most prominent suburban hubs, providing connections to the Western Express Highway, Link Road, Andheri Railway Station, and the Metro Stations.

“Andheri West has evolved into a lively, self-contained urban ecosystem. Ongoing metro and road enhancements continue to boost its connectivity, making Andheri West a dynamic, high-demand neighbourhood that blends convenience, culture, and strong real estate appeal,” according to the real estate marketplace's official release.

The documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by SquareYards, show that the first commercial property was purchased for ₹3.42 crore, which has a carpet area of 852 square feet, including two car parking spaces.

HRX Digitech LLP paid a stamp duty of ₹20.54 lakh and a registration charge of ₹30,000 for the unit.

For the second commercial unit, the company paid ₹2.19 crore, which offers a carpet area of 545 square feet, including one parking space. The firm paid ₹13.14 lakh in stamp duty and a ₹30,000 registration charge.

Hrithik Roshan and producer father Rakesh Roshan's company purchased the third unit for 3.39 crore which offers a carpet area of 845 square feet and one car parking space. The company paid a stamp duty of ₹20.37 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

The fourth commercial property cost the firm ₹1.9 crore, which offers a carpet area of 473 square feet with one parking spot. This transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹11.40 lakh and a registration charge of ₹30,000.

HRX Digitech LLP is a company set up by Indian filmmaker, producer, and former actor, Rakesh Roshan and his son Hrithik Roshan. The company is involved in media-tech initiatives and strategic business investments.

According to the SquareYards release, the company is expanding its portfolio across several ventures, including commercial property acquisitions and modern digital-led projects, in an effort to explore new-age opportunities beyond filmmaking.



The Roshans are diversifying their business interests beyond the film industry.

Mumbai's Andheri West is rapidly developing, enhancing its appeal for commercial investments. The acquisition reflects the growing trend of celebrities investing in real estate.

