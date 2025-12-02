War Update: Defence Forces Repel 72 Assaults In Pokrovsk Sector 226 Clashes Recorded On Front Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this is stated in the update published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram regarding the situation as of 08:00 on Tuesday, 2 December.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 66 airstrikes, dropping 192 guided aerial bombs. Russian forces also conducted 3,547 attacks, including 112 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,228 loitering munitions.

Airstrikes targeted Zazirky in the Sumy region.

Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defence Forces struck one area where Russian personnel were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshsyna and Kursk sectors, three engagements took place. The enemy conducted four airstrikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and carried out 116 attacks, including three using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched 14 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Izbytske, Synelnykove, Obukhivka, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, nine engagements occurred. The Defence Forces stopped enemy assault actions near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Shyikivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked 21 times in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled eight offensive actions by the occupiers in the areas of Yampil, Platonivka, Dibrova, Fedorivka, and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Pazene, Mykolaivka, and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 22 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanivka, and toward Mykolaipillia, Kostiantynivka, and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defence Forces halted 72 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Bilytske, Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filiia, and toward Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Russian forces conducted 22 attacks in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vyshneve, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Krasnohirske, Pavlivka, and Rybnе.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled 18 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Zatyshshia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai, Varvarivka, Pryvilne, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks toward Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive groups being formed were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to December 2, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,175,030 personnel.