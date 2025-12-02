QIIG Wins 'Takaful Insurance Company Of The Year' Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At a prestigious ceremony held at Atlantis The Palm – Dubai, Qatar Islamic Insurance Group (QIIG) received the 'Takaful Insurance Company of the Year' award at the 12th Middle East Insurance Industry Awards 2025, one of the region's most respected independent awards in the insurance sector. This recognition reflects QIIG's leadership in offering Sharia-compliant insurance solutions and highlights its strong commitment to delivering protection built on trust, integrity, and innovation.

In his speech during the ceremony, Group President of QIIG, Ali Ibrahim Al-Abdulghani emphasised that this achievement is“more than an award... it is a reflection of trust, belief, and purpose,” noting that insurance at QIIG“is not just a business activity-it is a genuine commitment to standing with people during the most difficult moments of their lives.”

Ali Ibrahim Al-Abdulghani highlighted several key messages in his remarks. He said that every insurance policy carries a promise of protection, care, and restoring lives with dignity and compassion. This achievement belongs to all employees who embody the values of integrity and dedication.“We accept this award with humility and pride, and with a renewed commitment to lead through faith and purposeful innovation. We thank our clients for their trust, our partners for their support, and our industry peers who continually inspire us to reach higher standards,” he added.

He also expressed deep appreciation to Middle East Insurance Review for providing a trusted platform to celebrate excellence in the insurance industry. This award reaffirms Qatar Islamic Insurance Group - QIIG position as a leading company in the Takaful insurance market and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance digital services, elevate customer experience, and contribute to the advancement of Islamic insurance in Qatar and globally. It is worth noting that this marks the sixth time that Qatar Islamic Insurance Group has received this prestigious award. Additionally, for the first time this year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies were used in the winner selection process, based on the approved evaluation criteria.

Participants in this year's awards came from across the insurance ecosystem, including: Insurance companies, insurance brokers, third-party administrators (TPA), insurance and risk-management consultants, reinsurance companies, institutions specialising in insurance studies, InsurTech firms, as well as specialised law firms, among others.