Addleshaw Goddard Hosts Inaugural Golf Day In Saudi Arabia, Celebrating Growth And Client Partnerships In The Kingdom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – December, 2025: International law firm Addleshaw Goddard (AG) hosted the first-ever golf tournament held by a law firm in Saudi Arabia at Dirab Golf & Country Club, bringing together clients, partners, and friends of the firm for a morning of golf, camaraderie, and relationship-building.

The event takes place as AG approaches the second anniversary of its Riyadh office, launched in January 2024 following the award of its Foreign Law Firm Licence by the Saudi Ministry of Justice. Since then, the firm has significantly expanded its presence and capabilities in the Kingdom, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and reinforcing its position as one of AG's highest-growth markets globally.

AG's Riyadh team advises leading Saudi and international clients across corporate, M&A, capital markets, banking and finance, projects, infrastructure, energy, and general regulatory and compliance matters. With growing on-the-ground capability and increasing demand for both inbound and outbound work, the firm continues to invest in its people and long-term commitment to the Kingdom.

Golfers from a number of high-profile organizations participated in the event, including American Express, Arab National Bank, Diriyah, Expo Riyadh Company, Golf Saudi, Gulf International Bank, KPMG, Lucid, the Ministry of Finance, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Qiddiya, Red Sea Global, Roshn Group, the Saudi National Bank, and STC, among others. Their participation reflects the strength and reach of AG's relationships across the Kingdom.

Robin Hickman, Head of Middle East at Addleshaw Goddard, commented:“Our Golf Day is a celebration of the relationships that have shaped our journey in Saudi Arabia so far, and of the exciting path ahead. Since opening our Riyadh office, we have seen remarkable momentum driven by client demand and the scale of opportunity in the Kingdom. As we look to the next five years, our focus remains on investing in our people, expanding our capabilities, and supporting clients as they navigate and contribute to Vision 2030.”

Homam Khoshaim, Co-Head of Riyadh Office at Addleshaw Goddard, further noted:“Saudi Arabia continues to be one of our fastest-growing markets globally, and our Riyadh office has seen extraordinary momentum since launch. Our Golf Day brings together clients and partners who have been part of this journey, and it reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the Kingdom's transformation and investing in its future.”

Jad Slim, Partner at Addleshaw Goddard Riyadh, added:“Our inaugural Golf Day reflects our commitment to building long-term relationships with our clients and partners in the Kingdom. It was a great pleasure to connect with them outside the meeting room and to strengthen the ties that support our growth in the region.”

About Addleshaw Goddard:

Addleshaw Goddard is a global law firm with 2,800+ partners and employees across our 22 offices spanning key commercial centres around the world. Six in the UK – London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen; eight in Europe – four in Germany and one in Ireland, France, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain; a further five in the GCC – Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Riyadh; and one in Asia – Singapore. We have over 450 Partners and nearly 2,000 lawyers and fee-earners worldwide. In the Middle East we have 27 Partners and close to 100 other fee earners.