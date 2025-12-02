FDIC To Unveil GENIUS Act Framework This Month - What's Coming Next?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) U.S. Regulatory Agencies Prepare for Stablecoin Legislation Implementation

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is advancing plans to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins, with a proposed ruleexpected later this month. This initiative aligns with the broader efforts to incorporate the GENIUS Act into the existing financial oversight landscape, ensuring proper safeguards for stablecoin issuers and related activities.



The FDIC will propose rules to implement the GENIUS Act, including application and prudential requirements for stablecoin issuers.

The agency aims to develop capital, liquidity, and reserve asset diversification standards for stablecoins.

Regulatory bodies are actively consulting with stakeholders through public comment periods, shaping the final regulatory environment. The Treasury and Federal Reserve are also engaged, working on asset tokenization guidelines and capital standards for stablecoin issuers.

Upcoming Regulatory Developments

The FDIC, which insures deposits at thousands of banks, will soon publish proposed rules to regulate stablecoin-related activities under the GENIUS Act, signed into law in July by President Donald Trump. This legislation expanded oversight to include licensing and prudential standards for stablecoin issuers affiliated with regulated institutions.

According to Travis Hill, acting chair of the FDIC, the agency plans to issue a proposed framework for application processes later this month, followed by rules addressing capital, liquidity, and reserve requirements early next year. The process includes extensive public feedback before finalization, which typically spans several months.

The U.S. Treasury has been involved since August, collecting public comments on its implementation plan. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's vice supervision chair, Michelle Bowman, announced that the central bank is working jointly with other regulators to develop regulations surrounding stablecoin issuers, focusing on capital and liquidity standards mandated by the GENIUS Act. She emphasized the importance of clarity in digital asset activities to support a resilient banking system.

Regulatory agencies including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the National Credit Union Administration will participate in hearings this week, discussing their roles in shaping stablecoin oversight and compliance frameworks. These efforts reflect a synchronized movement among U.S. authorities to establish a clear, comprehensive governance structure for digital assets within the traditional financial system.

