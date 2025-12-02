Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Laos On Nat'l Day

2025-12-02 03:03:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to the President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, congratulating him on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed wishes of welfare and progress to the President and his people. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

