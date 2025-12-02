Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Departs To Bahrain On Wed. To Attend GCC Summit


2025-12-02 03:03:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation will depart on Wednesday, heading to Bahrain to chair the Kuwaiti delegation at the 46th Regular Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). (end)
