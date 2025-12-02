PM Modi Praises Teenager's Feat Of Reciting 2,000 Mantras, Vedic Verses

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised a teenager who achieved a rare feat of reciting 2,000 mantras and Vedic verses in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

In a message on X, PM Modi said,“What 19-year-old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done will be remembered by the coming generations!”

“Every person passionate about Indian culture is proud of him for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, consisting of 2000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda's Madhyandini branch, in 50 days without any interruption. This includes several Vedic verses and sacred words recited flawlessly. He embodies the finest of our Guru Parampara,” he said.

“As the MP from Kashi, I am elated that this extraordinary feat took place in this sacred city. My Pranams to his family, the several saints, seers, scholars and organisations from all over India that have supported him,” said PM Modi.

On Monday, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on the sacred day of Gita Jayanti.

In a message on X, PM Modi said,“Heartfelt greetings to my family members across the country on the sacred day of 'Gita Jayanti' associated with the advent of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.”

“This divine scripture, adorned with invaluable messages on the fulfillment of duty, has held an extremely distinctive place in Indian family, social, and spiritual life. Its divine verses will continue to inspire every generation towards selfless action. Jai Shri Krishna!” said PM Modi.

On Tuesday, PM Modi also greeted the BJP National President on his birthday. In a message on X, he said,“Best wishes to Shri JP Nadda Ji on his birthday. He is widely respected for his humble and affable personality. He is known for his organisational skills and passion towards good governance. His role in making the BJP stronger is laudatory.”

Equally noteworthy are his efforts to improve India's health infrastructure as well as our strides in the chemicals and fertilisers sector. May God bless him with a long and healthy life, he said.