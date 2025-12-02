403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Maintains Upward Trend for Four Straight Months
(MENAFN) Gold has maintained an upward trajectory for four consecutive months, propelled by geopolitical shifts, anticipation surrounding Fed rate reductions, and persistent central bank bullion acquisitions.
The precious metal opened 2025 trading at $2,623 per ounce and sustained a predominantly ascending pattern throughout the year. Central bank demand, expectations of additional Fed rate cuts, and geopolitical turbulence fueled the rally in gold valuations.
Gold prices climbed 6.67% month-over-month in January, 2.17% in February, 9.26% in March, and 5.26% in April.
The commodity traded laterally during May, June, and July before advancing 4.8% monthly in August, 11.9% in September, 3.7% in October, and 5.4% in November.
The metal reached an all-time peak of $4,381.6 per ounce this year, delivering investors returns approaching 60% since January.
Gold's flat course leaves upward momentum in its wake
Zafer Ergezen, a futures and commodity markets expert, told Anadolu that gold entered some sort of resting period before rising again.
"The main reason for gold's rise is the increased probability of Fed rate cuts," he said. "While the Fed chair's inclination towards rate cuts pulled back the US Dollar Index, it caused an upturn in precious metals."
Ergezen stated that gold closing at above $4,000 could mean the precious metal may test its record high again, but this momentum may slow down to a degree at this point.
He added that new records may be on the horizon if previously closed gold positions in October were reopened.
Market analysts attribute gold's exceptional performance to multiple converging factors. Weakening US dollar strength, stemming from dovish Federal Reserve monetary policy, has enhanced the metal's appeal to international buyers. Simultaneously, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and inflation concerns have reinforced gold's traditional safe-haven status among institutional and retail investors alike.
The precious metal opened 2025 trading at $2,623 per ounce and sustained a predominantly ascending pattern throughout the year. Central bank demand, expectations of additional Fed rate cuts, and geopolitical turbulence fueled the rally in gold valuations.
Gold prices climbed 6.67% month-over-month in January, 2.17% in February, 9.26% in March, and 5.26% in April.
The commodity traded laterally during May, June, and July before advancing 4.8% monthly in August, 11.9% in September, 3.7% in October, and 5.4% in November.
The metal reached an all-time peak of $4,381.6 per ounce this year, delivering investors returns approaching 60% since January.
Gold's flat course leaves upward momentum in its wake
Zafer Ergezen, a futures and commodity markets expert, told Anadolu that gold entered some sort of resting period before rising again.
"The main reason for gold's rise is the increased probability of Fed rate cuts," he said. "While the Fed chair's inclination towards rate cuts pulled back the US Dollar Index, it caused an upturn in precious metals."
Ergezen stated that gold closing at above $4,000 could mean the precious metal may test its record high again, but this momentum may slow down to a degree at this point.
He added that new records may be on the horizon if previously closed gold positions in October were reopened.
Market analysts attribute gold's exceptional performance to multiple converging factors. Weakening US dollar strength, stemming from dovish Federal Reserve monetary policy, has enhanced the metal's appeal to international buyers. Simultaneously, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and inflation concerns have reinforced gold's traditional safe-haven status among institutional and retail investors alike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment