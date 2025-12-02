QNL Honours Six Winners Of Student Competition Celebrating Achievements Of Sheikha Moza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library hosted the awards ceremony for the“Student Competition Highlighting the Achievements of H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser”, held as part of the Library's Qatar National Day programmes.

The competition invited primary and preparatory school students across Qatar to submit posters and essays celebrating Her Highness's contributions to the advancement of Qatar's education, health, and culture sectors.

Six outstanding students were recognized during the ceremony, with Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari in attendance to honour the winners.

The Poster Category winners were led by Khalifa Al-Binali and Ali Al-Kaabi from Qatar Academy Al Khor (Boys), who secured first place, followed by Al-Mayassa Omar Al-Kubaisi and Moza Jassim Al-Kuwari from Umm Salal Mohammed Primary School for Girls in second place, and Tamim Baddar and Abdulaziz Al-Yafie from Qatar Academy Msheireb (Boys) in third place.

In the Essay Category, Abdullah Ali Al-Hajri from Salahuddin Al-Ayoubi Preparatory School for Boys claimed first place, with Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Mohannadi from Qatar Academy Al Khor (Boys) taking second place, and Ibrahim Al-Janahi and Khalifa Abdulaziz Ali Sadah from Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Preparatory School for Boys earning third place.

The event brought together winning students, their teachers, and families in celebration of achievement, creativity, and national pride.