Katara Cultural Village Showcases Vibrant Events During FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the midst of the celebratory ambiance surrounding the inauguration of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, Katara Cultural Village has declared the initiation of its associated events.

According to the organisers, these activities, taking place daily from 3pm to 10pm along the Katara Corniche, will continue until December 18, providing remarkable experiences for visitors of all ages.

The events feature a wide array of art exhibitions, theatrical performances, musical evenings, and folk groups that showcase the cultural richness of Qatar and the surrounding region. Live broadcasts of the Arab Cup matches will be shown on large screens in Al Hikma Square, and a designated area has been set up to accommodate thousands of fans in an engaging, interactive environment.

Additionally, Katara is organising a series of events. For this occasion, Katara Cultural Village has been beautifully decorated to reflect the tournament's essence. Lighting and artistic displays inspired by the spirit of football have been showcased, preparing to welcome guests and provide them with a holistic cultural and entertainment experience that allows them to appreciate both art and sports simultaneously.

From the very first day, the events experienced a significant turnout, with Katara's halls bustling with visitors, families, and football enthusiasts who gathered to enjoy the live performances and various activities, as well as to watch the matches in an atmosphere that harmoniously combines sporting excitement with the unique cultural identity for which Katara has always been celebrated.

Among the exhibitions featured in Katara's event programme for the Arab Cup, the second edition of the“Painting from Qatar” exhibition was inaugurated yesterday.



Five research projects unveiled to advance sustainable aviation fuel

Qatar-UK Festival 2025 launches today with strong focus on creative industries Lopetegui urges Qatar to learn from defeat as Palestine relish victory

Read Also

A total of fifteen artists from various nationalities contributed, showcasing 17 paintings and 10 artworks that displayed a range of styles and schools, reflecting the vibrancy of Qatar's art scene and providing the audience with a glimpse into diverse creative perspectives that embody the essence of the location and its distinct cultural identity. The exhibition attracted considerable interest from visitors and art aficionados, who were enthralled by the exhibited pieces and their aesthetic narratives that communicated both heritage and contemporary themes. Additionally, the Qatari Fine Arts Exhibition was launched.

In parallel, the Al Thuraya Planetarium is showcasing a varied array of films throughout the event.

The 15th Katara Traditional Dhow Festival is ongoing daily in the southern area until December 18, 2025, operating from 3pm to 10pm.

These events play a vital role in reinforcing Katara's mission as a premier cultural platform that merges arts and sports, emphasizing its significance in hosting high-caliber events that reflect its reputation as a leading destination for entertainment and culture during major occasions in Doha.

Katara also offers interactive open spaces for children and families, within a secure and well-equipped environment.