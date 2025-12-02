403
Bry-Air Conducts 16Th Biannual Eye Camp At Moga, Punjab
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2 Dec, 2025: Bry-Air, the flagship company of the Pahwa Group, successfully organized its 16th Biannual Eye Camp at Mathra Das Civil Eye Hospital in Moga, Punjab, on 30th November 2025 in partnership with local NGO Bhartiya Jagriti Manch, as part of its continued CSR commitment. The camp was held with the objective of providing accessible eye treatment to villagers, with a special focus on cataract-related issues, which continue to affect a large section of rural communities.
The event was inaugurated by Mr. Sanjeev Saini, Chief Patron, Bhartiya Jagriti Munch, Moga. The camp also witnessed the esteemed presence of Mrs. Indu Puri, eminent social worker, Moga, Dr Deepek Kochhar, Chief Founder, Bhartiya Jagriti Manch, Moga and many other guests.
Understanding that many villagers struggle with a wide range of untreated or undiagnosed eye conditions, Bry-Air continues to strengthen its efforts toward improving the accessibility of essential eye care for the locals. This year, a total of 581 individuals attended the camp from neighbouring villages such as Singhawala, Mothawala, Bukkkanwala, Ghalla Kalan, Dunneke, Rattian, Bughipura, Dalla, Dhurkot Kalan, Mehna, Chughwan, Rauli, Talwandi, Dasain, Fatehgarh, Jalalabad, Landheke, Dhalleke, Lohara, Janer, Dosanjh and Khosa Pando and many others. Determined to give holistic care ranging from diagnosis to treatment support, during the camp, 93 attendees were identified for cataract surgeries. Along with this, more than 771 free medicines and 300 spectacles were distributed to ensure that beneficiaries received comprehensive and timely eye care support.
Bry-Air continues to carry forward the legacy of Rai Bahadur Dr. Mathra Das Pahwa an eminent eye surgeon and avid philanthropist- through its ongoing eye camps and other CSR initiatives. The Eye Camp at Moga is organized at Mathra Das Civil Hospital, Moga, a hospital founded by Dr. Mathra Das Pahwa himself, which continues to serve the community in his name to this day.
During his lifetime, Dr Mathra Das Pahwa, had conducted over half a million surgeries and had worked tirelessly in the Field of Vision. He had set a record of conducting 750 operations in a single day rising to prominence as the world's greatest eye operator and won epithets such as Netra-Dev (God of the eyes). Owing to his remarkable work has been honored with many awards viz. the Padma Shri (1954), the title of Rai Bahadur (1921), Kesari Hind- Gold Medal (1924), Kesari Hind- Silver Medal (1912), etc. for his services to the society.
Till now, the company has organized 15 Eye Camps in Moga, Punjab with the aim of creating meaningful impact on the local residents. As part of the initiative, over 10725 OPD consultations have been provided while performing 1289 cataract surgeries. The endeavour has been supported by the distribution of 4366 spectacles and over 15694 medicines. Bry-Air has reached a milestone of organizing 130 Eye Camps till date spread across Delhi NCR and Moga, Punjab. Collectively, these camps have facilitated 45775 OPD, 3941 cataract surgeries, and the distribution of 28179 spectacles and 36793 medicines.
Working towards strengthening the vision health in underserved communities, the company has created a strong CSR footprint across states covering Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana; along with the districts of Gurugram, Rewari, Palwal, Nuh, Alwar, Udaipur, Delhi, and Moga, since 2011. Altogether, it has positively impacted more than 113232+ beneficiaries over the years. Over 46012 benefited from vision-related initiatives, while 18203 benefited from education-focused interventions. Bry-Air has also led environment-linked programs reaching 41031 individuals through the initiative and ensured upliftment of 7986 people through other projects.
Bry-Air is committed to making a positive impact on society, which is reflected through its robust CSR initiative. The CSR builds on three key focus areas of Vision, Education, and Environment. Through these areas, it aims to build sustainable livelihoods for underprivileged, specially-abled individuals, women, and farmers in the community through education, fostering skill development, promoting good health and hygiene, and creating employment opportunities.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Akhtar, Manager-CSR said, "At Bry-Air, we believe that access to good health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Through the biannual eye camps, we aim to bridge critical healthcare gaps in underserved regions and ensure that timely intervention can transform lives. Every camp strengthens our resolve to reach more communities, restore sight, and create opportunities for people to lead healthier lives."
