The British Council Qatar Announces 10Th Edition Of The Qatar-UK Festival 2025, Celebrating A Decade Of Cultural Collaboration
Marking a decade of cultural collaboration, this milestone edition celebrates the strategic partnership between Qatar and the UK and the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Department of Business and Trade, the British Council and Qatar Museums, under the patronage of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums. The MoU signifies a long-term commitment to advancing collaboration in the creative industries and cultural exchange between both nations. The 2025 Qatar-UK Festival edition coincides with Qatar Museums' 20th anniversary, making it a particularly special moment that recognises Qatar's continued investment in arts, culture, and innovation. The festival returns as a vibrant platform for creative collaboration, activating the MoU through a programme focused on creativity, innovation, and partnership across sectors. Through a dynamic programme, the festival will showcase how culture, innovation, and entrepreneurship come together to nurture young talent, drive sustainable growth, and deepen people-to-people connections. Programme Highlights – 10th Edition:
The 10th edition of the Qatar-UK Festival will spotlight 'Creative Industries' as this year's theme, celebrating a decade of cultural partnership between Qatar and the UK.
Flagship events include the Creative Industries Forum and Fashion Show, alongside visual arts exhibitions, photography competitions, gaming contests, teen innovation showcases, and more.
The festival runs from 2–12 December 2025, with events hosted across Qatar.
Creative Industries Forum (10th December, National Museum of Qatar): Flagship policy and creative dialogue convening cultural leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators from both nations to explore collaboration in fashion, design, media, film and technology, gaming and e-sport, cultural infrastructure and creative hubs.
Fashion Show (Museum of Islamic Art): A grand event spotlighting sustainability, heritage, fashion and sport, and emerging talent in Qatar's fashion scene.
Qatar International Art Festival: Exhibitions and live art from Qatari and international artists, reinforcing Qatar's position as a global arts hub.
Photography & AI Competition: Showcasing creative expressions of identity, community, and connection, with winning entries exhibited during the festival.
Teen Hub Collaboration: Youth innovation, teens sustainable fashion show, and AI and art workshops in partnership with Teen Art Awards.
Gaming & E-sports Showcase: Highlighting the intersection of technology, youth culture, and digital innovation on 9th December at the Teen Hub.
