Congress MP Gogoi Seeks Lok Sabha Debate On 'Vulnerable' Electoral Rolls

Congress moves adjournment notice on electoral rolls

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday moved an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the "vulnerabilities in our electoral rolls, which now threaten the very foundation of free and fair elections."

"At a time when faith in institutions is already strained, irregularities in voter lists raise serious questions about the commitment of authorities to uphold the democratic mandate," Gogoi wrote in his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

Opposition MPs call for suspension of 'rushed' revision

The demand comes amid repeated calls by Opposition MPs to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country. Congress leaders have described the ongoing exercise as "unplanned and rushed," highlighting extreme pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and even reported deaths in certain cases, allegedly by suicide.

Earlier today, other Congress MPs moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha, demanding the immediate suspension of the allegedly "unplanned and rushed" SIR. Party MPs Manickam Tagore, Vijay Kumar and KC Venugopal also moved motions, criticising the revision exercise.

'Give us a chance to talk': Opposition demands debate

Ahead of the second day of the Winter Session, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy urged that the Opposition be given an opportunity to present their views, noting that they were not heard during the previous Monsoon Session.

"I want to tell the Prime Minister that the opposition is asking for something for the sake of people and to save democracy with regard to electoral reforms being carried out via SIR. The opposition wasn't given a chance in the last session, and in this session at least, we expect a chance," he said.

Taking up Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement that he will "consider" the Opposition's demands, MP Reddy said that it should be given in writing with clearly laid out debate plans. "Kiren Rijiju says he will consider. The word 'consider' must come on a paper and document stating clearly the time and duration of the discussion. The Prime Minister saying we are doing drama there means they don't have any willingness to give an opportunity to the opposition to talk about many issues, not only electoral reforms, but also pollution and internal security," he said.

He also criticised the short duration of the Parliament session, which started on December 1 and will end three weeks later on December 19.

Protests to continue in Parliament

Opposition MPs are expected to continue their protest against the SIR as the Winter Session of Parliament enters its second day. On the first day, repeated adjournments occurred due to sloganeering and protests by the Opposition benches. The INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to stage a protest outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament at 10:30 am ahead of proceedings. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)