LG Saxena Visits FSL Rohini To Boost Science-Driven Justice In Delhi

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, visited Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, to review the progress in the laboratory with respect to the implementation of the New Criminal Laws. Forensic evidence reports are essential clues for investigations and for ensuring faster, science-driven justice delivery in the National Capital.

Comprehensive Review for New Legal Frameworks

During the visit on Monday, the Lieutenant Governor undertook a comprehensive review of the laboratory's infrastructure, technical capabilities, workflow processes, and ongoing modernisation initiatives. He also interacted with Senior Officers and Scientific Staff to assess operational requirements and challenges being faced by the divisions.

The key focus of the visit was to examine capacity-building to dispose of POCSO cases in a time-bound manner and to clear the existing pendency of cases across various divisions, including Bio/DNA, Cyber Forensics, Ballistics, Chemistry and Toxicology, amongst others. The review aimed towards identifying bottlenecks for enhancing the efficiency and to ensure that the laboratory is fully prepared to meet the increased forensic demands under the new legal frameworks under BNS.

LG Applauds FSL's Commitment

The Lieutenant Governor also appreciated the overall functioning of the FSL and complimented the Scientists for their dedication and commitment to speedy delivery of Criminal Justice under the new BNS in the larger public interest, with empathy as well as in the interest of National Security.

Pursuit for Justice Through Science

On this occasion, Principal Director Dr Anil Agarwal informed that "The Forensic Science Laboratory Delhi always stands committed to delivering the highest standards of scientific excellence, ensuring that every piece of evidence is examined with precision, integrity and unwavering professionalism. In this laboratory the modern technology and equipment are used to solve complex crime-related problems, which helps in resolving cases on time. This ultimately ensures a safe environment and justice for the people of Delhi. Our dedication to truth, supported by advanced technology and skilled experts, strengthens the criminal justice system and exemplifies our pursuit for justice through science." (ANI)

