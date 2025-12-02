Kazakhstan To Launch Unified Register Of Manufacturers In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is set to launch a Unified Register of Kazakhstani Manufacturers in 2026, aimed at streamlining support for enterprises with real production capabilities and enhancing transparency across the manufacturing sector, Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Construction, Ersayin Nagaspayev, announced at the government meeting, Trend reports.

He provided updates on the country's ongoing efforts to digitalize its manufacturing industry. He highlighted that the number of enterprises implementing digital technologies had increased significantly, rising from 12.9% to 19% last year, with over 1,000 enterprises adopting various digital tools.

Nagaspayev reported that cybersecurity tools were implemented at 246 enterprises, cloud technologies at 142, and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and AI solutions at 72 facilities. He also noted the deployment of industrial robots in 48 production facilities.

As part of President Tokayev's policy, the Ministry has developed a roadmap for artificial intelligence (AI) technology implementation. Forty-one AI solutions are already in use at major enterprises, including SaryarkaAvtoProm, Kazphosphate, and KAZ Minerals.

The government is also developing a National Industrial Information Digital Ecosystem, designed to facilitate data collection, storage, analysis, and information exchange between government agencies and businesses. Key components of the ecosystem, such as the Tizilim State Information System, which tracks procurement by subsoil users, are already operational.