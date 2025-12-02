403
Amiri Decree Renews Mandate Of CARIRS For Two Yrs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Decree No. 222 (2025) was issued on Monday to renew the mandate of the Central Agency for Remedying Illegal Residents Status (CARIRS) for two years as from November 9, 2025.
The Decree reads as follows;
After reviewing the Amiri Directive of May 10, 2024, the Amiri Decree-Law No. 467 (2010) founding the Agency, and the Decree-Law No. 208 (2023) renewing the mandate of the Agency,
And based on the presentation of the Prime Minister and the agreement of the Cabinet,
We decided to;
Article 1;
Renew the mandate of the Central Agency for Remedying Illegal Residents Status for two years as from November 9, 2025.
Article 2; the competent ministers enforce this Decree and it be published in the official gazette.
The Amir of Kuwait
Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The Prime Minister
Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Al-Seif Palace
November 30. 2025.
(end)
amh
